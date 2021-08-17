Officer John Riddle is sworn in by Judge Kristine Osterday on Aug. 3, as Nic Minder, chief of police and director of safety for Concord Community Schools, looks on. Riddle joined the Concord Community Schools Police Department earlier this month.
Officer John Riddle, center, poses for a photo with Concord Community School Police Department colleagues Officer Darrin Tucker, left, and Chief of Police Nic Minder. Riddle joined the Concord Community Schools Police Department last week.
Officer John Riddle is sworn in by Judge Kristine Osterday on Aug. 3, as Nic Minder, chief of police and director of safety for Concord Community Schools, looks on. Riddle joined the Concord Community Schools Police Department earlier this month.
Photos provided / Concord Community Schools
Officer John Riddle, center, poses for a photo with Concord Community School Police Department colleagues Officer Darrin Tucker, left, and Chief of Police Nic Minder. Riddle joined the Concord Community Schools Police Department last week.
ELKHART — A local police officer with nearly three decades of experience has been hired to serve as a Concord Community Schools Police Department officer.
John Riddle, of Osceola, assumed the role of CCSPD officer on Aug. 3. He joins Chief Nic Minder and Officer Darrin Tucker in ensuring the safety and security of Concord Community Schools, district officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.