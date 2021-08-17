ELKHART — A local police officer with nearly three decades of experience has been hired to serve as a Concord Community Schools Police Department officer.

John Riddle, of Osceola, assumed the role of CCSPD officer on Aug. 3. He joins Chief Nic Minder and Officer Darrin Tucker in ensuring the safety and security of Concord Community Schools, district officials said.

