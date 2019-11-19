DUNLAP — After nearly 40 years of work at Concord Community Schools, the past year as superintendent, Tim Tahara has announced his plans to retire from the district effective June 30.
Concord school board members accepted Tahara’s request to retire during Monday’s meeting and announced plans for Scott Kovatch, the assistant superintendent, to serve as the acting superintendent until an interim is named.
Tahara, 60, began his career in education as a fifth-grade teacher at Concord Ox Bow Elementary in 1982. He became superintendent in 2019, replacing John Trout, who retired after 35 years in education. Prior to being named superintendent, Tahara served as the assistant superintendent from 2010 to 2018.
He said in a news release that his decision was made after some time of reflection about the best interests of the students and staff of Concord Community Schools, and his desire for time with family who are on opposite sides of the country.
“I’ve said it before and will reiterate now — Concord is a special place filled with special people. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside this dedicated team of staff who work tirelessly to serve students and their families,” Tahara said in a statement.
Board president Kami Wait said, “Mr. Tahara’s retirement culminates a long and dedicated career in education. His 37 years of service to the students and staff of Concord Community Schools are greatly appreciated. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Tahara lives in Elkhart with his wife, Denise, who works as the director of college and career readiness/alternative school coordinator at Concord Community Schools.
In this spare time, he enjoys golf, cycling and visiting their adult children, Ryan (Katie) Tahara in Oregon and Kurt (Alexis) Tahara in Georgia. He has one grandson, Davis, who is 2 years old.
Board members emphasized that despite this change in leadership, the district remains committed to the mission and vision outlined in the Concord Strategic Plan.
“We are in a time of leadership transition in our school district, but our focus remains on providing students the best education possible,” Wait said. “Together, we will keep moving forward.”
Next, the school board will develop a timeline for the search of Tahara’s permanent replacement and start the hiring process.
