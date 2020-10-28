DUNLAP — Secondary students at Concord Community Schools will return to a hybrid instruction model next week for the remainder of the semester due to widespread COVID-19 cases, officials said.

In a letter to parents on Wednesday, Superintendent Dan Funston wrote that Elkhart County remains at the orange level, signifying moderate to high community spread of COVID-19. At Concord, he said, the district has had 45 positive cases over the past 10 days which has resulted in over 300 students and staff in quarantine.

“This has impacted our high school and our junior high school with the most numbers of secondary students being placed into quarantine,” Funston wrote.

As a result of this, students in grades 7-12 will return to a hybrid format beginning Monday, Nov. 2, he said.

Concord Community School began transitioning to a more fully in-person model on Oct. 12.

Last week, the district shifted students at three buildings (Concord High School, Concord Intermediate School and Concord West Side Elementary School) to virtual-only learning until Monday, Nov. 2, due to absences related to COVID.

Moving forward, there will be no changes for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Students in grades kindergarten through sixth will remain in-person four days a week with virtual learning days on Fridays.

High school and junior high school students will be placed in the same Hybrid A/B groups as they were when the school year began. Group A (last names A-K) will attend class on Mondays and Wednesdays and Group B (last names L-Z) will attend class on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Fridays will be a virtual learning day for all grades. Students should check their Concord emails for additional information from their principals, Funston said.

“We will commit to this hybrid format for grades 7-12 through the end of the current semester,” Funston said.