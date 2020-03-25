DUNLAP — A Concord Community Schools employee tested positive for coronavirus, the school district announced Wednesday, the fifth confirmed case in Elkhart County.
The district said the individual works at Concord Intermediate school and said it will not release the employee’s name or position within the school.
This is the only confirmed case among students and staff, according to the school district.
The employee was not at work when symptoms of COVID-19 began to show. Schools have been closed to students since March 13 and staff since March 16 and will be cleaned thoroughly during the closure, the release said.
“Compassion is how we manage through these difficult times. We are extending compassion to our students, staff and Concord families during this unprecedented national pandemic,” Concord Interim Superintendent Denise Seger said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with this employee, the employee’s family and the Concord community.”
“We encourage our community to stay safe by following the advice of local, state, and national health officials, including practicing good hygiene, contacting medical professionals if symptoms present and ensuring that social distancing is taking place,” she said.
Concord Community Schools students and staff have been asked to work from home until at least May 1, following an executive order by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 115 new positive cases of COVID-19. That brings to 477 the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Fourteen Hoosiers have died.
A total of 3,356 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, up from 2,931 on Monday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 67. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at 10 a.m.
Cases are listed by county of residence, and include those tested through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. State health officials said private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
