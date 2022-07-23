Concord receives $210,000 grant to expand biomedical course offerings

Thunderstorms, some strong this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Storms may produce some hail. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Concord High School students conduct experiments during an anatomy class. With the help of a $210,000 Explore, Engage and Experience Grant, Concord will expand biomedical course offerings and experiences to students beginning in elementary school.
ELKHART — Concord Community Schools is among the 97 schools and community partners in the state to receive the combined $57 million in grant funding earmarked for school districts seeking to expand student access to pathways that lead to high-wage, high-demand careers, school officials announced on Friday.
With the support of the $210,528 Explore, Engage, and Experience Grant, Concord Community Schools will expand student access to real-world experiences related to the biomedical field, beginning in elementary school, according to a news release.
