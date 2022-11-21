ELKHART — Concord Community Schools’ officials allege invalid ballots were likely counted for their school board race, possibly producing inaccurate results.
The district’s decades-old election plan requires that no more than three candidates serve in one of its two districts. In this election, Concord voters were lawfully permitted to vote for only one candidate from District 2.
If a voter selected more than one candidate in District 2, that vote should have been invalid. In June, the school board approved the ballot language, allowing election officials and vendors more than four months to test whether the computer program would catch such irregularities, school officials said in a news release.
“Comparison of unofficial vote totals between Concord Community Schools District 1 and District 2 support the conclusion that invalid ballots were likely counted,” officials said in a statement. “Presently, it is unknown whether the inclusion of the invalid ballots affected the election outcome; only a recount can make that determination.
“It is unfortunate that the election outcome is now muddied by possible inaccurate results. Concord Community Schools did not create this predicament, nor can it legally challenge the vote tabulation. Only a school board candidate can do so. As always, Concord Community Schools looks forward to serving our community with whomever our voters selected as board members to lead our schools and educate our students.”
In response, Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson on Monday said all the candidates were listed in one race and then there are two sub-races within that race — a race for District 1 and a race for District 2. If a voter voted for two candidates in District 2, those votes were invalid, however, there were seven ways to undervote the ballot, two ways to fully vote the ballot and two ways to overvote the ballot.
“A fully voted ballot could have been three candidates from District 1 and no other votes or two candidates from District 1 and one from District 2,” he said. “An undervoted ballot, for example, could have been one from District 1 and no other votes, or two from District 1 and no other votes.”
Anderson said election officials did test the computer program as best they could.
“We have informed them in the past of two different election vendors — one since 1996 and the other since 2019 — that the way in which that is worded cannot be eliminated as an overvote. We have run into this situation with other elections.”
Anderson said he will be meeting with the Concord school board and their attorney. Since the election, he said he’s been trying to come up with some solutions and options that will eliminate this issue for future elections.
“But there is no way that the tabulation can be the programmed to take this eventuality into account,” he said. “I’m working on the logic problem of how to take a look at this and I have asked my election vendor and other certified vendors in the state, and they don’t see how it can be programmed running two sub-races within a race. This has been an issue since 1996.”
For District 1, incumbents Jennifer Davis and Tara Towner retained their seats, defeating challenger Mike Malooney.
The unofficial results show that Davis led with 2,641 votes and Towner with 1,870.
In District 2, Stacy McDowell defeated four candidates for the seat, including incumbent Jared Sponseller. McDowell won with 1,854 and Sponseller trailed at 1,380.
