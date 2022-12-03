Snow ending and winds diminishing this morning followed by clearing and some sunshine this afternoon. Morning high of 50F with temps falling sharply to near 30. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
From left, Sam Trowbridge, Kathleen Moore, Kennadie Rumble, Hayley Marshall, Chloe Conley-Shannon, Olivia Jackson, Abi Schmidt and Karen Ramirez-Fernandez traveled to Hollywood with their fellow Concord Minutemen Band members to march in the Hollywood Christmas Parade.
Photo provided / Scott Spradling
Jaylin Lozo and Sahara Smith pose for a photo during their trip to Hollywood, California.
HOLLYWOOD — The Concord Marching Minutemen received the red carpet treatment as they marched in a national parade set to be televised later this month.
The Marching Minutemen were the only band in Indiana to participate in the 90th anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, an event that traditionally kicks off the holiday season in Southern California.
