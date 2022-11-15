Concord Intermediate School hosted a FIRST LEGO League Qualifying Tournament on Saturday, which included 28 teams competing 10 of which were teams from Concord. Concord Intermediate team and Concord Ox Bow team both advanced to the state competition.
ELKHART — Twenty-eight local middle and elementary school robotics teams competed in the FIRST LEGO League Qualifying Tournament at Concord Intermediate School on Saturday.
This was the first year the event was hosted by a school at Concord Community Schools and was the largest qualifying tournament in the state, according to Tyler Stevens, the district’s director of technology.
