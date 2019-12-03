Concord HR head named interim superintendent

DUNLAP — Concord Community Schools’ chief human resource officer has been named the interim superintendent of the district.
Concord school board appointed Denise Seger to lead the district on an interim basis Monday evening while it searches for a permanent successor to Tim Tahara, who is retiring in June.
Seger has been in the education field for over 30 years and brings over two decades of administrative experience to the post.
She holds a bachelor’s degree and a master's degree in Business Education with a vocational endorsement from the University of Evansville and earned a doctorate in Educational Administration and Leadership from Purdue University.
She joined Concord Community Schools in March 2018 as the chief human resource officer. Previously, she served as associate superintendent of Penn-Harris-Madison School Corp. from 2003 to 2018. She also served as interim superintendent of Penn-Harris-Madison during the 2004-05 school year, according to a news release from the district.
Her new role at Concord is effective Tuesday. Despite the change in title, she will still maintain the duties of the chief human resource officer with the assistance of other staff members in the district’s administrative office.
“As interim superintendent, I am committed to providing stability to ensure that the great work happening in our classrooms across the district continues without interruption,” Seger said.
“Dr. Seger has a proven track record of steady leadership and we are grateful for her support during this period of transition,” Concord School Board President Kami Wait said. “Her ability to navigate challenging situations as well as her varied experience in school administration is an asset to our school community.”
Seger lives in Granger with her husband Mike. They have three grown children and two grandchildren.
The school board has already begun the process of recruiting and naming a permanent superintendent, the district said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.