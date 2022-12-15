From left, Concord Community Schools Superintendent Dan Funston and School Board members Tim Yoder, Kami Wait, Jennifer Davis, Tara Towner and Jared Sponseller participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Concord Engineering and Construction Center. Holding the ceremonial ribbon are Fred Grunert of TMP Architecture (left) and Steve Bush of Weigand Construction (right).
ELKHART — A new learning area will provide Concord High School students interested in the engineering, robotics, and construction trades fields a space to learn work readiness skills matching industry demands – and develop skills that will support their future careers.
Construction was recently completed on the Concord Engineering and Construction Center, a 10,400-square-foot building on the west side of Concord High School in an area previously used for school bus parking.
