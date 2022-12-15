ELKHART — A new learning area will provide Concord High School students interested in the engineering, robotics, and construction trades fields a space to learn work readiness skills matching industry demands – and develop skills that will support their future careers.

Construction was recently completed on the Concord Engineering and Construction Center, a 10,400-square-foot building on the west side of Concord High School in an area previously used for school bus parking.

