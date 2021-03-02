DUNLAP — The Concord School Board has approved a resolution asking that Gov. Eric Holcomb prioritize teachers and district employees for COVID-19 vaccinations by moving them up to Phase 1 eligibility.
The resolution, approved Monday night, states that the board “recognizes the teachers and employees of Concord Community Schools as frontline workers who ensure in-person learning five days per week and have for more than 100 days thus far during school year 2020-2021.”
