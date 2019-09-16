Community gardens begin harvest

ELKHART — Across the county, community gardens are collecting their harvests, weighing in at the end of their growing season.
“The weather has been challenging, but overall we’re getting a good harvest,” said Vista Community Health Center’s community garden coordinator Pam Weishaupt. “Things were slow to take off this year because our winter and spring were so challenging.”
At the Goshen-based garden, the weather deterred tomato ripening, so there’s still a lot of green ones. If they’re not ripened soon, organizers will have to start giving them away for folks to ripen in their window sills.
The springtime hailstorm took out the cotton plants, and squash bugs ate up the zucchini, cucumbers and even the watermelon, and the strawberry plants didn’t flourish this year either, but Weishaupt said some old and new plants did well, including green beans.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing what kind of harvest we get from the sweet potatoes. We’ve not done them before,” she said.
Across the county at Elkhart’s airport-based community garden, Anne Overmyer experienced a significantly different crop.
“We’ve had an amazing harvest of things like zucchini, collards, beans, cucumbers and beets. Our peppers have not done well this year, but we have an amazing crop of butternut squash and leeks.”
Already, the garden’s volunteer group of Master Gardeners have harvested more than 500 pounds of produce for Church Community Service’s Seed to Feed program, as plot renters continue to harvest their own supply as well.
“The season has been, for us, a little bit better than last year. We’ve had good rains both years. It just depends on the weather. It’s been a fairly productive year for us this year,” Overmyer said. “We think the people participating in the community gardens get a lot out of it.”
Volunteerism is down, but garden organizers aren’t too upset, because those who do help do a good job and help often.
“There’s a couple that live next to the garden that have become champions of the gardens,” Weishaupt said of the Goshen garden.
She recalled a woman who came by the garden to pick some produce for a friend who used to garden there. Her friend has become disabled and no longer able to tend to the garden, but she knew she’d appreciate some fresh tomatoes.
“Sometimes you look at our facility, and it’s like this big house in a residential area, but when you have someone like Rick (a neighbor who helps with the garden frequently) coming out and saying, “Let me help you with that,” it becomes neighbors helping neighbors and it strengthens our community overall and that’s what we should be doing,” Weishaupt said. “When I get frustrated about the number of people participating regularly being down, I remind myself of things like that.”
Folks who remain active at Elkhart’s garden have also proven amicable.
“We have great cooperation out there,” Overmyer said. “Everybody is very friendly. We chat among ourselves. It’s good.”
Many community gardens are open to the public. People are welcome to help with weeding or tending to the garden, but they are also permitted to harvest produce for themselves or others.
