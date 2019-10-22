GOSHEN — The director of Elkhart County Community Corrections was formally fired after a vote by the County Commissioners Monday.
James Thompson was placed on administrative leave in September for what county officials described as “performance related” reasons. That followed an Aug. 30 vote by the Community Corrections Advisory Board, which found cause to remove him from his position.
Randy Cripe was named interim director under an employment agreement the Elkhart County Commissioners approved Sept. 23.
The commissioners held an evidentiary hearing during an executive session Oct. 9, to give Thompson a chance to be heard regarding the motion to remove him. Commissioner Mike Yoder abstained from the hearing and the deliberations that followed, as well as from the vote Monday.
Commissioners Frank Lucchese and Suzie Weirick voted Monday in favor of a resolution that approves the advisory board’s action against Thompson and removes him from his position. His employment with the county was terminated effective immediately.
Community Corrections has been under scrutiny since the death of a woman in the work release facility in July 2018. The commissioners and advisory board announced in February that they were “evaluating every aspect of work release” following the death of Laminika Dockery, who suffered a medical emergency while at the facility.
Commissioners also contracted with a consulting firm in the summer for an operational and financial assessment of the community corrections program.
Body cameras
Also Monday, commissioners voted to allow the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office advertise for bids for a new set of in-car and body cameras.
Sheriff Jeff Siegel said the department has been using body cameras for about eight years, and would be replacing around 180 units between the vehicle and body-worn recorders.
“Every officer, including the corrections officers, would get a new camera,” he said.
He estimated the new equipment would cost about $200,000 a year on a five-year agreement.
He said the equipment they’re considering buying would be automatically activated by a number of triggers, including when an officer draws their gun or when they go prone on the ground. The current set of cameras are only activated automatically when a cruiser’s lights go on.
The new system could also allow remote access by supervisors, so they could see from a desk how things are being handled in the field. It would also use cloud storage for footage, rather than having to maintain physical storage space.
Siegel said the cameras they now use are the same brand that Elkhart city police use, but the sheriff’s office hasn’t experienced the number of issues that the city has. The Elkhart Police Department removed its Digital Ally cameras from service for about a month in early 2017, citing ongoing reliability problems, two years after buying 80 cameras for $100,000.
A sheriff’s department spokesman said at the time that they also experienced “some difficulties” with the cameras soon after buying them in 2014, but had largely solved the issues. They decided the benefits of having cameras outweighed the occasional breakdown.
“It’s technology, so absolutely there’s been breakdowns with it,” Siegel said Monday. “But I would imagine there would be breakdowns with whatever system we have. But if you can minimize that, that would definitely be the goal.”
