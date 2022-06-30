ELKHART — Area communities are making preparations for their annual Fourth of July celebrations
The festivities begin in Elkhart on Saturday as the city holds its fireworks display at downtown Central Green. Food trucks and vendors will be selling food and drinks on Civic Plaza starting at 6 p.m. The 1985 will take the stage at 8 p.m. for a free family-friendly concert at the Central Green Stage. The fireworks start around dusk.
