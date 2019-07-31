Commissioner Yoder announces bid for re-election

ELKHART — Elkhart County Commissioner Mike Yoder has announced his plan to run for re-election in 2020.
Yoder is the District 2 commissioner, representing the townships of Benton, Clinton, Elkhart, Jackson, Jefferson, Middlebury and York. He has held the position for 16 years, and said he considers it a 24-7 responsibility.
“I am not doing a press release, or big public event, or cake, or ice cream or champagne,” he said Monday, following up on the announcement made on his Facebook page.
He also indicated he doesn’t plan to spend a lot of money in a campaign, send out many mailers or put up many yard signs.
“Voters assess my job performance every day. Campaign mailers will not likely change opinions at this point,” he said.
Yoder said he expects to have a primary challenger, which is why he announced his re-election bid so far in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.