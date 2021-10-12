DUNLAP — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and Elkhart County will host a public hearing to gather public comment on plans for a railroad overpass.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the public hearing begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Concord High School. The hearing is meant to offer anyone interested an opportunity to comment on preliminary design plans for the Elkhart Local Trax Railroad Grade Separation project at Sunnyside Avenue and C.R. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.