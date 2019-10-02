Collision with truck kills motorcycle passenger

WAKARUSA — A collision Tuesday night between a semi and a motorcycle killed a Goshen woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle, police said.
Erin Schlabach, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report.
The driver of the motorcycle, Eli Schlabach, 33, of Goshen, was transported by Medflight to South Bend Memorial Hospital with serious bodily injuries.
Police said the accident occurred about 8:30 p.m. at C.R. 40 and S.R. 119 about 3 miles east of Wakarusa. The 2009 Kenworth semi, driven by Lynn Alan Long, 73, of Mediapolis, Iowa, was westbound on C.R. 40 and was attempting to turn southwest onto S.R. 119. The 2006 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on C.R. 40 approaching S.R. 119 when it struck the rear axle of the trailer being pulling by the semi.
The driver of the truck failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle, the report said.
