Staff and volunteers administered more than 100 COVID and flu vaccines, and distributed hand sanitizers, N95 masks and COVID home testing kits during the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition clinic. Various health screenings also were offered.
Photos provided / NIHHC
Photo provided / NIHHC
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition (NIHHC) recently ran a successful COVID-19 health clinic at The Arena Michiana, organizer said.
Held in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) and La Rasa Radio, the clinic offered Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines, flu vaccines, COVID testing and COVID health consultations with bilingual health professionals.
