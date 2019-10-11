Clerk warns voters about straight tickets

GOSHEN — Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson said this week that voters need to know that straight-ticket voting is only applicable in certain races.
Straight-ticket votes will only count in elections where voters have to choose between two candidates. That would include mayoral races and district races.
But in at-large races, where multiple candidates can be chosen, voters must choose candidates individually if they want their votes to count.
The change was made by state legislators in 2015, meaning that it was also in effect during the municipal elections that year.
However, Anderson found it necessary to remind voters in order to make sure that everyone who wishes to vote for at-large candidates will have their votes count.
The change came about because voting machines had trouble counting votes correctly if a voter cast a straight-party ballot except for in an at-large race, Anderson said. In those cases, the machines would count too many votes, leading to votes being void.
The rule does not just apply to municipal elections, but any race in which it is possible to vote for more than one person.
The municipal election is Nov. 5. Early voting is open now.
