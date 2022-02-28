INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana education proposal that drew criticism for originally aiming to place broad restrictions on teaching about racism and political topics took major blow Monday when Republican state senators did not advance the bill.
The proposal faced a Monday deadline in the Senate for the debate of proposed amendments, but the bill sponsor did not call it for debate before the Senate adjourned for the day.
