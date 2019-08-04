City gears up for go-karts

ELKHART — Mayor Tim Neese has a simple goal for the future of the Thor Industries Elkhart Riverwalk Grand Prix.
“We would love to rival the Indianapolis 500,’’ Neese said. “We have a few years to go to reach that, of course, but I believe we will have 12,000 people here next weekend and my hope is that it just continues to grow.’’
The Grand Prix events will be Friday and Saturday along the Riverwalk in downtown Elkhart. As has been the case the last two years, the sixth-tenths of a mile course will cross the Elkhart River twice, while the fastest speeds will occur as the drivers head south along Waterfall Drive.
While the Elkhart Grand Prix will move from three days to just two this year, Neese views this as a positive for the racers coming to town.
“We wanted the most people to see the biggest races of the weekend and it seemed like Saturday was the best time for that,’’ Neese said. “I believe the racers will be appreciative of having a lot of people there with the title on the line.’’
In the past two years, the championship races were held on Sunday afternoon, while the biggest crowds were generally on Saturday when the karters were practicing. This year, karts will hit the course on Friday night rather than waiting until Saturday.
The United States Auto Club will once again be the sanctioning body of the races. According to Neese, USAC president Kevin Miller has been impressed with the first two years of the event.
“Kevin believes we’re one of the top three kart races in the country already and it’s become one of the top events in northern Indiana,’’ Neese said. “For us to start up from zero in 2017, after a 22-year absence, to reach where we are today has been great, but we still want to be better.’’
According to USAC, fans can expect to see about 180 karts this year spread out in a number of different classes. The goal is to reach 200 karts for the 2020 races.
Residents will recall that the original go-kart street race in Elkhart ran through the downtown streets, starting and finishing at the Civic Plaza on Main Street. The races ran from 1989 to 1995, with an estimated 48,000 spectators attending the 1994 event, which was broadcast on ESPN2. The Grand Prix was cancelled prior to the 1996 race due to insurance liability concerns after a driver was hurt in a crash.
“We have had just two minor injuries, one to a driver and another to a spectator,’’ Neese said. “We’ve been very happy with the work USAC puts in to keep everyone safe.’’
There will also be plenty of excitement around the races, including a cornhole competition with a purse of $5,000. The event begins at Kardzhali Park at 10 a.m. Saturday.
For those 12-and-under there will be a Kids Zone, which will include the Nibco Splash Pad and a bounce house. Kids can also get free popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones.
The city has also planned three concerts for Central Park, one on Friday featuring DJ Sticky Boots, and two on Saturday, the first with the band Starloard at 6 p.m. and then an 8:30 p.m. concert with Nashville headliner Clayton Anderson.
The weekend will finish with fireworks at 10 p.m., which will be the fourth time the city has hosted a fireworks show this summer in the downtown area.
“We think it’s important to have things for everyone around the event,’’ Neese said. “We will have people from all over the country here and we want them to have a great all-around experience in Elkhart and taking care of the kids is part of that.’’
Neese said local restaurants see an increase in business of up to 200 percent when the city hosts an event like the races next weekend. The mayor also knows it takes plenty of people to keep the event running smoothly.
“This event isn’t about the mayor. I just show up and enjoy the show,’’ Neese said. “We couldn’t do this without the police department, the fire department, the parks department, street department and so many more people that plan the event. In fact, once the weekend is complete, the committee will begin work on next year’s race.’’
With Neese choosing not to run for re-election this year, there will be a new man in office prior to the Grand Prix next summer. Does Neese expect the race to continue without the man that brought the karts back to Elkhart?
“Oh, I certainly hope so,’’ Neese said. “I’m hopeful that whoever the next mayor is will want to continue the Grand Prix in the future. When I’ve been at the event the last few years, I’ve had a lot of people telling me how happy they are to have the karts in Elkhart again. We’re not totally satisfied yet, but we are certainly energized by the success we’ve seen.’’
Neese said residents will start to see signs of the event this week, when checkered flags are placed through the downtown area.
In addition to Thor being the title sponsor, Genesis Products, Lippert Components, Selge Construction, Premium Concrete, Kem Krest and NIBCO are also helping to sponsor the event. The sponsors, along with the City of Elkhart, will hold a Challenge Race on Saturday for nine laps around the course.
If you go
FRIDAY, AUG. 9
5 p.m. Start of the Elkhart Grand Prix (Central Park)
Food Vendors Open
Selge Kids Zone Open – Nibco Splash Pad
523 Beer Garden Open
6 p.m. Lippert Band Stage – DJ Stickey Boots
8 p.m. Lippert Band Stage – Memphis Underground
SATURDAY, AUG. 10
9 a.m. Premium Concrete Cornhole Registration
10 a.m. Thor Elkhart Grand Prix Kart Racing
Food Vendors Open
Selge Kids Zone Open
10 a.m. Premium Concrete Cornhole Tournament
3 p.m. Opening Ceremony
3:15 p.m. Thor Kart Race Challenge
3:40 p.m. Kem Krest Sponsore Challenge Race
(3 Person teams - 9 Lap Total)
6 p.m. Lippert Band Stage – Starlord
8 p.m. Karting Awards Ceremony
8:30 p.m. Lippert Band Stage – Clayton Anderson
10 p.m. Fireworks presented By NIBCO Products
