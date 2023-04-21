GOSHEN — When she saw junk like beds, barbed wire and toilets starting to pile up at her nearest recycling site, Teresa Johnston knew it was a bad sign.
“I thought they were going to ruin it for everybody,” she said Wednesday while dropping off a bag of paper items at Goshen’s new collection site. “They’re only hurting themselves when they do things like that.”
Elkhart County closed the last of its 15 drop-off sites this year after elected officials no longer wanted to bear the rising cost of operating them, let alone the expense of hauling away tons of trash. That left towns and cities to decide if they wanted to pick up the slack.
Goshen recently opened its site on Indiana Avenue between the wastewater treatment plant and Oakridge Cemetery. The city signed a five-year, $239,000 contract with a hauling company and the county pledged $60,000 a year to help the city cover its costs, in addition to $50,000 for site development.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said even after the city added recycling pickup to its contract for curbside services, people have been asking why the county’s sites disappeared. He said they want to make sure Goshen’s own location is something the city can afford to continue running.
City officials hope to avoid the fate of the county-operated sites by placing cameras at the Indiana Avenue location and setting fines for leaving trash or leaving recyclables outside the bins. City council this week voted to add the recycling drop-off center to the ordinance that prohibits dumping waste, which carries a $500 fine per offense.
Johnston hopes the fines will have an effect. She’s frustrated that people would take advantage of the drop-off sites and leave their trash for someone else to deal with.
“There must be some feeling of guilt since they do it at night,” she said.
The new provision is aimed at anyone who leaves waste that they don’t reasonably believe is recyclable. There was some confusion at Monday’s meeting – shared by people who were using the drop-off at the same time as Johnston – over whether glass is accepted.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said glass should be accepted at the site and the city may have to ask the company to specifically include glass on the signs attached to each bin.
He stressed that even valid recyclables have to be placed in the bins. The site has already seen some heavy use and the bins have been filling up faster than Republic Services can haul them away, according to city attorney Bodie Stegelmann.
“That’s a big one I want to make sure the community knows, is even if you get out there and it’s all recyclables, if the bins are full, we’re going to have to ask you to come back. If they start dumping it outside these bins, that raises our cost in having the dumpster company have to pick it all up,” Stutsman said. “We’ll add the language (to signage) about no dumping outside the dumpsters. We kind of assumed that would be implied, but it clearly was not.”
He said Republic may add more bins if usage stays heavy enough. Staff at the sewer treatment plant are also keeping an eye on the site.
“We’ve also given access to the company to see the Dumpsters, to see when they’re overflowing. Right now they’re on a learning curve, how many units do we need out there, how often do they need to be picked up. So they’re slowly learning what that is. I’m sure we’ll get to a point where they better manage the overflow.”
Stutsman said the cameras that are placed around the site can monitor people and catch license plates on vehicles. He said it’s the bigger offenders that they’re targeting.
“We’re going to stick pretty strongly to this. If somebody dumps something small that they thought was recyclable and it’s not, that’s not what we’re going after. Those mistakes happen,” he said. “It’s people that are dumping outside the dumpers, putting mattresses out there, TVs – just waste. Landlords who like to drive by these sites and just dump whatever they pulled out of their rentals that they just cleaned out. That’s the stuff we’re going to be going after with the fines.”
