ELKHART— The Daylite Inn has been staying on top of its code violations cited last month, city officials said, but it still must fix plumbing and electrical deficiencies.
The hotel at 2820 Cassopolis St. was cited as unsafe for human occupancy by city inspectors after the Elkhart Fire Department saw several smoke detectors not working during a routine inspection, which prompted a further inspection from city code enforcement officers.
