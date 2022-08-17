ELKHART— City officials honored the late U.S. Rep Jackie Walorski, with Mayor Rod Roberson saying the congresswoman played an integral role in moving Elkhart forward.
“While we were on different sides of the isle, when it came to local community, she was steadfast in trying to help,” he said during Monday’s city council meeting. “She helped make sure that the local resources for Elkhart were in the eyes of the federal government and wanted to make sure we were looking at our projects together.”
