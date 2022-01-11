ELKHART — Officials on Monday held a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 2 of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, formally kicking off construction for the $30 million project.
Utilities Engineer Edgar Moreno said the city’s consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management was to upgrade the capacity of the wastewater treatment plant by 50 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.