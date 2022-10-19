ELKHART — In a split vote, the City Council on Monday passed the city’s 2023 budget, a spending plan that tops last year’s by about $7.7 million.
The budget, totaling about $100.3 million, was split along party lines with the council’s Republican members opposing the spending plan.
Those against the measure said the administration was not transparent during the budget process and voiced concern about the $1,200 bonuses that would apply to about 190 employees that live within city limits.
Councilwoman Megan Baughman (R-at-large) said when doing a cost comparison, the city offers better benefits than the private sector.
“When you go to the private sector and look at their benefits, many of our private sector businesses here only give five paid holidays, and city employees get 12, plus two additional during an election year,” she said. “Also, I think we have a very attractive vacation policy whereas some of our largest businesses in the private sector get two weeks – period. So, I think you have to look at that as a whole package versus trying to look at the compensation in silo and bits and pieces.”
In response, Council president Arvis Davis (D-at-large) said he believes it’s misleading to compare municipal government to multimillion-dollar corporations whose objective is to make money for their stockholders.
“The private (sector) is in it to make a benefit or refund for their ROI to their stockholders,” he said. “Out ROI is to our citizens. We have to provide the necessary services so they are happy with what we’re doing.”
Councilman David Henke (R-3) said taxpayer money shouldn’t be spent on bonuses.
“I think you should ask the public, is it still worth living here based on the cost?” Henke said. “Am I getting the value, which is the true measure of city services?”
He also questioned why the council hasn’t received performance reviews that show where employees are in performance.
“I haven’t gotten anything on where they were in the cycle of pay increases based on those performances,” he said.
In the end, the budget passed with a 5-4 vote.
Mayor Rod Roberson said the budget is representative of the city’s perennial goal to provide unparalleled service to the people of Elkhart.
“The administration along with city department heads were energized while preparing this budget by the growth in livability Elkhart is experiencing,” he said. “We have some lofty goals in 2023 for our growing city and we have equipped our departments with the staff and the tools necessary to meet those goals. We thank all of our councilmembers for their diligence and deliberation throughout this budget process and we look forward to a productive year ahead.”
