City announces growing list of Halloween festivities

ELKHART — Mayor Tim Neese announced Monday that the city of Elkhart’s trick-or-treating hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
The city will also host its seventh annual Safe Trunk or Treat Event at Island Park from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The event is presented by Lippert Components and the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department. This year’s festivities will include a costume contest and candy provided by local businesses. The event is free for children 12 and under.
New to the city’s Halloween festivities in this year will be the “Not-So-Haunted” Halloween Walk at Pinewood Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. This free event is presented by the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department in conjunction with the Elkhart Police and Fire departments. Costumes are optional, and all ages are welcome.
