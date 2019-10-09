City announces growing list of Halloween festivities

Elkhart Truth file photoFriends Ali Syer, 6, dressed as Spider Girl holds hands with Gage Jones, 4, who is dressed as Spiderman as they walk around Island Park during the third annual Island Park Safe Trick-or-Treat Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015. The event draws hundreds of families dressed in full Halloween costumes. Local businesses provide the candy.

 Jennifer Shephard

ELKHART — Mayor Tim Neese announced Monday that the city of Elkhart’s trick-or-treating hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

The city will also host its seventh annual Safe Trunk or Treat Event at Island Park from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The event is presented by Lippert Components and the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department. This year’s festivities will include a costume contest and candy provided by local businesses. The event is free for children 12 and under.

New to the city’s Halloween festivities in this year will be the “Not-So-Haunted” Halloween Walk at Pinewood Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. This free event is presented by the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department in conjunction with the Elkhart Police and Fire departments. Costumes are optional, and all ages are welcome.

