Goshen College freshmen volunteer at Church Community Services’ Seed to Feed program by washing pots during the college’s 2021 Day of Service event. The organization is expanding its greenhouse to increase food production during the colder months.
Goshen College freshmen volunteer at Church Community Services’ Seed to Feed program by washing pots during the college’s 2021 Day of Service event. The organization is expanding its greenhouse to increase food production during the colder months.
Elkhart Truth file photo / Blair Yankey
Church Community Services is planning to expand its greenhouse to increase its food production during the winter months.
ELKHART — For more than a decade, Church Community Services’ Seed to Feed program has worked alongside the organization’s food pantry to address food and nutrition insecurity, a longstanding issue in the community, officials said.
The program boasts 23 community gardens, many of which help to serve pantries in the area. Located on-site, the program also has a greenhouse to grow produce in raised beds in the winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.