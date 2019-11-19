2 children killed in farm accident

NAPPANEE — Two children ages 3 and 5 were killed on Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a truck and trailer near Nappanee, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office.
Preliminary details of an investigation indicate that a 1992 International semi-tractor driven by 26-year-old Benjamin Tyler Sheets of Nappanee began to pull forward after it was loaded with grain. Police believe that the children were underneath the trailer before they were struck.
The children received fatal injuries, and the Kosciusko County Coroner's Office pronounced them dead at the scene.
Emergency responders were called to the farm south of Nappanee at approximately 1:45 p.m.
The incident is under investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office Fatal Team.
