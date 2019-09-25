2 children injured in Goshen crash

GOSHEN — A vehicle malfunction may have led to a crash in Goshen about 3:50 p.m. Monday that injured two children.
Rory Treece, 50, of Goshen, was traveling west on Madison Street near Cottage Avenue when he felt something was wrong with his 1994 Chevrolet Suburban Convent, a police report said. He stated that he pulled over to the side of the road and turned on his emergency lights.
James Miller, 48, of Goshen, was also traveling west on Madison Street, in a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, and stated he could see the drive shaft of Treece’s vehicle but did not have enough time to stop and did not see any brake lights.
Treece had exited his vehicle to check on it, the report said, before the front of Miller’s vehicle collided with the back of Treece’s.
Two juveniles were injured in the collision. An 8-year-old boy seated in the back of Treece’s vehicle complained of head pain and a 15-year-old girl in Miller’s vehicle was transported to the hospital for complaints of head and chest pain. Miller had minor injuries to both his forearms due to airbag deployment but did not require medical attention.
One witness indicated that Treece’s vehicle made a sudden stop, not giving Miller enough time to avoid the crash, the report said. A second witness said she saw Miller talking on a phone but did not see how the crash occurred.
The report indicated extensive damage to the front end of the Wrangler as well as extensive rear-end damage to the Suburban; both vehicles were towed.
