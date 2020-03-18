GOSHEN — A collision near Peddler's Village resulted in the hospitalization of a child and a senior Tuesday afternoon.
James Flake, 53, of Middlebury, told police he was approaching the intersection of Elkhart Road and Peddler's Village Road, needing to turn left onto Peddler's Village. The yellow left turn arrow was flashing when he turned and collided with a 2001 Nissan Altima driven by Fern Bontrager, 64, of Goshen.
