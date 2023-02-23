Olivia Salisbury, 7, constructs hearts on the sidewalks of Chandler Elementary School for Teacher Appreciation Week in this 2018 file photo. Goshen Community Schools announced it would repurpose Chandler into a career and technical education center for high school students.
GOSHEN — Chandler Elementary School will be repurposed as a career and technical education center for Goshen High School students, the district announced Wednesday.
Education officials, in a news release, said administrators and the transportation department will redistrict the elementary schools for the 2023-24 school year. Incoming kindergartners and current K-3 Chandler students will be reassigned to Parkside, Chamberlain or West Goshen, and current fourth-graders will transition to Goshen Intermediate School.
