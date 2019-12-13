Cellphone cited as cause of Elkhart crash

ELKHART — Distracted driving was reported as the cause of a head-on collision Thursday on C.R. 17 Thursday.
Eric Kauffman, 32, of Nappanee was distracted by his cellphone while driving south on C.R. 17 in the left turn lane on to S.R. 120 around 2:15 p.m., according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
Charles Pease, 92, of Elkhart, was heading north south of S.R. 120 when Kauffman's 2012 Ford F150 turned onto his part of the road, and the vehicles collided, the report said.
Pease had the right of way. One passenger in Pease's 2015 Ford Escape, Patricia Pease, 92, of Elkhart, was transported by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of neck pain.
Kauffman was cited for failure to yield the right of way resulting in a collision.
