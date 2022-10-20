Celebrating the Decios

Top civic and community leaders turned out Wednesday to help friends and family members celebrate the life and legacy of Art Decio, paying tribute to the Elkhart-born business executive and philanthropist at a reception inside The Lerner Theatre before unveiling a statue of Decio and his wife, Pat, on the Elkhart Civic Plaza. Shown here are lifelong friend and NIBCO chairman Rex Martin, left, and sculptor Tuck Langland unveiling the statue. Decio, celebrated for his warmth and charity as much as his business acumen, died on Nov. 6, 2020. He was 90.

 Elkhart Truth photo / Jon Gard

