Cause of single-car crash unknown

GOSHEN — A medical condition may have been the cause of a crash on Lincoln Avenue early Wednesday.
Around 4 a.m., a 2006 Ford Focus driven by Mark Gannon, 53, of Middlebury, collided with a mailbox, a no-parking sign and electrical pole. Officers at the scene observed tire marks in the lawn of 1610 E. Lincoln Ave., which indicated that the driver had been heading west.
When officers arrived, the driver had a laceration on his forehead and was having a seizure, according to the police report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.