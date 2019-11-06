Cathy Antonelli annointed Bristol clerk-treasurer

In Bristol, Democrat Cathy Antonelli defeated Republican Bonnie Frye for the position of clerk-treasurer, which is being vacated by 46-year town employee Mary Ryman.
“I’m very excited about this new opportunity,” Antonelli said. “I do have Mary’s full support and all her good wishes. I’d like to thank the many people that helped me along the way and in order to make this happen.”
At-large seats for the Bristol City Council were won by incumbent Republicans Jeff Beachy, Floyd Lynch and Delbert Schrock. The incumbents were unopposed.
In Millersburg, only the 2nd Ward Town Council seat was opposed. Austin Turner, a Republican, defeated James Clifton of the Free Soil Party.
“I am beyond grateful and honored to be a part of a great community and now to be able to give back in any way possible,” Turner said. “I am looking forward to what the future holds for the town of Millersburg.”
Dean Smith was named to the 1st Ward council seat and incumbent and current town council president James Winkler was named to the 3rd Ward. Both are Republicans. Mackenzie Taylor, a Republican, was named the town’s clerk-treasurer.
