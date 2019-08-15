CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — A Cass County jury found a Cassopolis man guilty Wednesday of receiving and concealing a 1996 Ram pickup truck that had been stolen from an Elkhart business.
Kevin Maxam, 53, was jailed after the jury reached its verdict, according to Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz.
The jury deliberated approximately four hours before returning guilty verdicts on a felony charge of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of a license plate. Maxam was found not guilty of a felony count of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
Maxam, on probation for a 2015 methamphetamine possession conviction at the time of the offense, faces up to life in prison as a habitual offender with three or more prior felony convictions. He is scheduled for sentencing in front of Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman on Sept. 27.
The plow truck was taken from Image Motors in Elkhart on Jan. 15, 2018, the jury learned during the two-day trial. That same day, an employee tracked the vehicle by GPS to Maxam’s home in Cassopolis. Maxam was found with the truck that same day.
Officers noted that the Dodge Ram had been partially spray-painted a different color, had a broken window, a new ignition and an improper license plate. Maxam admitted to investigating officers that he had affixed the bad plate to the pickup.
Maxam told investigators he had the truck so he could fix the headlights for a woman, but he could only give her first name.
