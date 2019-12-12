Car-train collision kills Warsaw man

LIGONIER — A Warsaw man was killed late Wednesday when his car was struck by a train.
William Sanford, 41, was westbound in a 2008 Mercury Milan on Perry Road (C.R. 900N) about 10:50 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he attempted to cross the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in front of a oncoming Amtrak train, according to a report from the Noble County Sheriff's Department. The crossing is west of Gerber Street in Ligonier.
Sanford was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported by staff or passengers of the train.
A Ligonier Police Department drone unit made the scene and flew the area to ensure there were no additional victims. It was determined that Sanford was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Noble County deputies were assisted by Indiana State Police, Ligonier Police Department, Ligonier Fire Department, Norfolk Southern Railroad Police Department, Amtrak Railroad Police Department, Parkview EMS, Noble County Coroner’s Office and Leatherman’s Towing.
Further investigations will be completed by both Norfolk Southern Railroad Police Department and Amtrak Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.