GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board will be accepting major party candidate declarations for the 2020 election starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
A notice from the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk said the deadline to file a Declaration of Candidacy is noon Feb. 7. The clerk’s office will be closed on Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
A candidate’s voter registration record must be current at the time of filing. All candidates for local offices are now required by state law to also file a Statement of Economic Interests at the same time that a Declaration of Candidacy is filed. The form, CAN-12, can be obtained from the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk, during business hours; forms are also available on the Secretary of State’s website at www.in.gov/sos/elections under the “Candidate Information” link, then “2020 Candidate Forms.”
Candidates for these offices are required to file their declarations with the Indiana Election Division in Indianapolis: president, governor, U.S. representative, state senator, state representative and judges of the superior courts.
Candidates for these office must file with Office of Circuit Court Clerk located in the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen: county treasurer, county coroner, county surveyor, county commissioner, county council at-large, and Republican Party precinct committeemen and convention delegates, and Democratic Party convention delegates.
The County Election Board Office is located at the Goshen Courthouse, 101 N. Main St., Room 204, Goshen, at the West Entrance. The courthouse is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. More information is available from voter registration at 574-535-6774 or 574-535-6775, or the circuit court clerk at 574-535-6469.
The Goshen Courthouse is a secure building, and everyone entering will need to pass through security. Also, as of Jan. 2, cell phones and other electronic devices are not allowed in the Goshen Courthouse.
More information is available from the 2020 Candidate Guide on the Secretary of State’s website at www.in.gov/sos/elections under the “Candidate Information” link.
