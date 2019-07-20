C.R. 17 railroad crossing to close temporarily

ELKHART — The city of Elkhart has been notified by the Grand Elk Railroad of its intent to rebuild the railroad grade crossing at C. R. 17 in Elkhart beginning Friday, July 26.
Rehabilitation of the crossing will require the temporary closure of both northbound and southbound C. R. 17 at this location.
The city of Elkhart estimates more than 25,000 vehicles cross this railroad crossing each day.
Motorists will be detoured around the closure via Middlebury Street, Middleton Run Road and East Jackson Boulevard.
The rebuild will continue through the weekend with a projected completion date of Tuesday, July 30, weather permitting.
For more information regarding the detour routes, contact Elkhart Right-of-Way Engineer Jeff Schaffer at 574-293-2572 or Jeff.Schaffer@coei.org.
