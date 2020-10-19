ELKHART — The eastbound lane of C.R. 6 between Cassopolis and Johnson streets was closed Monday for sewer lift station reconstruction.
According to City of Elkhart Engineering, the work is expected to take 14 days. Westbound traffic will be unaffected.
