ELKHART — Emergency mangement and health officials in Elkhart County are reminding companies that continue to operate as essential businesses as defined by a state executive order to take precautions against the spread of coronavirus.
It is required, not recommended, that businesses provide social distancing on production lines, according to a statement issued Friday. Businesses may have to retool their formation to comply. Companies must also offer time for employees to wash their hands and to clean frequently touched surfaces.
The statement from the Elkhart County Departments of Health and Emergency Management said the same mandates apply to parks, campgrounds and other forms of recreation that remain open. These facilities must guarantee that people can remain 6 feet or more apart and applies to people on trails, camping sites and in any of campground facilities such as bathrooms, camp stores or activities.
With milder weather, officials also warned residents not to be complacent outdoors. Inside or out, social distancing and hand-washing are essential, the statement said.
“This is the season to go fishing by yourself, to play singles tennis, to golf by yourself without any trips to the clubhouse, to hike while staying 6 feet from anyone,” county officials said. “The virus is spread from one person to another, whether you are inside or outside – it’s the distance you are from another person that counts!”
City employees sent home
GOSHEN — Mayor Jeremy Stutsman sent a letter Thursday telling all city employees, except those designated as part of a department’s emergency operations team, to stay home and isolate themselves for two weeks beginning on April 6.
“My Executive Order is consistent with the Governor’s order in that certain essential governmental functions must continue without interruption and employees directly responsible for providing these services are exempt from this order,” the mayor wrote. “Essential government functions are those services directly related to the health, safety and welfare of the public.”
Employees in some categories may continue working during this isolation period, including those in law enforcement, public safety, first responders, water and wastewater, public works, and building, planning and development services.
Employees will be notified by their supervisor or department head if they are subject to the isolation order. If they are requested to isolate, it is possible they may be asked to return to work during the isolation period, if their help is needed to maintain an essential service, Stutsman said.
Options are available to employees to continue receiving full or partial pay during the isolation period, he said.
Interurban Trolley line modified
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley will continue operating normal service throughout Elkhart and Goshen, as it provides an essential transportation service, but the Interurban Trolley Yellow Line service, beginning Monday, will run on a modified schedule on weekdays to support the temporary service reductions announced by Transpo in South Bend and Mishawaka in response to COVID-19.
The Interurban Trolley and Transpo jointly operate the Yellow Line between Elkhart and Mishawaka. The Interurban Trolley will also operate service on Transpo Route 9 between the Mishawaka Transfer Center and South Street Station.
The new Yellow Line and Transpo Route 9 schedules maintain an approximately 30-minute frequency of service on both the Yellow Line and Route 9. These bus routes service an essential corridor connecting Elkhart, Mishawaka and South Bend and will provide better service for essential workers dependent on public transit.
A modified schedule of the Yellow Line is available online at www.interurban trolley.com. The modified Route 9 schedule is available at www.sbtranspo.com.
The Interurban Trolley should only be used for essential travel and continues to waive fares.
Riders are requested to practice social distancing by using the rear door to get on and off the bus and sit at least one seat away from other passengers to maintain social distancing.
