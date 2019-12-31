Bujalski announces bid for county council

ELKHART — Former Elkhart City Councilman Adam Bujalski announced he is running for Elkhart County Council this year.
The Republican former at-large city representative is running for one of three at-large seats on the county council. He had expressed an interest in running for the county position after leaving his city council seat, and officially announced his candidacy Tuesday.
Bujalski was elected to city council in 2015 but left in October 2018 because he moved outside of city limits. He and his family now live in Harrison Township and his oldest children attend Wa-Nee Community Schools.
Bujalski is a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Military Police Corps until a medical discharge in 2004, according to his announcement. While on the Elkhart City Council he served as vice president for two years, and said he helped "lead the city with unprecedented investment and growth."
He is currently the board chair for Junior Achievement/Lemonade Day Serving Elkhart County and is the capital campaign co-chair for JA Biz-Town, which he said will launch in Elkhart County in the fall. Bujalski is the past chairman for the Elkhart County Young Republicans and past vice chair for the Elkhart County Republican Party.
Faith is a large part of his life, Bujalski said, and he and his family are parishioners at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Goshen. He currently serves on the Leadership Council for the Elkhart Chamber Leadership Academy and is a member of the Public Policy and Ambassador Committees for the Goshen Chamber of Commerce.
He said he also coaches little league baseball and youth soccer and volunteers his time in his children’s classrooms and at school sporting events.
