GOSHEN — A brother of the man shot early Saturday in a parking lot at 1914 Elkhart Road has been arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.
Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen, was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Monday, the Goshen Police Department said.
