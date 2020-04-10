Churches told gatherings violate order
ELKHART — Public health officials are urging churches to refrain from conducting services in compliance with Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order.
"While we understand the need to gather for church services during this time, we at the Elkhart County COVID-19 Incident Command Team must remind everyone that churches must follow the governor's executive orders," a statement said Thursday. "Churches are NOT exempt from these requirements."
The requirement is that churches must hold services only for 10 or fewer people at the most and guarantee at least 6 feet of spacing.
"That said, it is recommended you should go to online services only during this time of COVID-19," the group said. "Remember, church is not about the building; it is about the person."
Emergency officials were also reminding the public to ensure tornado plans are in order "during this time of potential severe weather and social distancing."
Anyone planning to use a local fire station or other publically accessible location, should make sure that these locations are still allowable before severe weather. Locations that are available in regular tornado season may not be available.
Lerner closes through June
ELKHART — The Lerner Theatre has extended its facility closure through the end of June.
Due to the impact of COVID-19 and the governor’s executive orders to limit groups and gatherings, the city decided to postpone or cancel all events in the city scheduled for April, May and June. The Lerner Box Office remains closed to the public through May 2020. The theater's full-time staff is working remotely through the end of the state stay at home order, scheduled for April 21.
All public events have been canceled or rescheduled through June. Anyone with questions about a particular event can visit www.thelerner.com and The Lerner Theatre Facebook page.
