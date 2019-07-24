Artists invited to join ArtWalk in Elkhart
ELKHART — Local artists have been invited to apply for Elkhart ArtWalk: “Dog Daze.” The event is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, in downtown Elkhart.
Applications should be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.
Artists will be assigned a downtown location to set up their artwork and everyone is invited to bring their dog on a leash and enjoy an evening of pet-friendly fun.
More information: www.elkhartartwalk.com
DAV event benefits domestic violence shelter
ELKHART — Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 19 in Elkhart will host a fundraiser to help victims of domestic violence in Elkhart County on Saturday, July 27. The Corn and Sausage Roast will take place at 1205 Middleton Run Road in Elkhart.
Food will be served from 3 to 8 p.m. with entertainment and games until 10 p.m. All ages are welcome and proceeds from the event will benefit both local veterans and the Safe Haven Domestic Violence Shelter in Elkhart.
“We are so very grateful to the members of DAV Chapter 19 for their kindness and compassion,” YWCA CEO Susan Tybon said. “We know without the help of the community we cannot do our work to help victims of domestic violence in Elkhart County. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
The YWCA’s Safe Haven Shelter provides emergency shelter, counseling, legal advocacy and economic empowerment education to women and children. More information about the shelter and how to donate is available at www.ywcancin.org or email aceravolo@ywcancin.org. More information about the Corn and Sausage Roast is available at 574-293-0761.
