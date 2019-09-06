Goodwill hosts donation drive
ELKHART — Goodwill Industries along with ABC57 and Federated Media are holding a Stuff a Truck donation drive Saturday.
The Donation Drive will include live radio broadcasts from 9 to 11 a.m. at Goodwill’s Elkhart store, 3808 E. Mishawaka Road, near Concord Mall and Martin’s Super Market.
Similar drives are scheduled at the same time for Goodwill locations in South Bend and Mishawaka.
“When you donate to a Goodwill store, remember that you’re impacting that Goodwill store in the community in which it’s in. We hire people, we train people, those items are sold at that store, and it really does impact that neighborhood. Our donations, our resources stay local, we shop local, we donate local and we impact local,” said Guy Fisher, the vice president of mission advancement for Goodwill.
First Harvest Blues Fest set
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Edwardsburg Sports Complex will host its first Michiana Harvest Blues Festival from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday with the first band starting at 2 p.m.
Scheduled acts include Shake N Chill, Howard and the White Boys, JR Clark and the All-Star Blues Mob and the Mike Wheeler Band. Food vendors and family activities also are planned. Tickets are $10 at the gate.
The Edwardsburg Sports Complex, 27566 U.S. 12, is a not-for-profit,102-acre outdoor sports and recreation facility in its first phase of construction. Proceeds from the festival will go toward expanding the complex to accommodate Michiana athletes and their families, organizers said.
