Utility wants to demolish water tower
GARY (AP) — A utility wants to demolish a 133-foot-tall water tower that’s been part of the skyline in northwestern Indiana since 1909.
Indiana-American Water is in the process of building a new water tower in downtown Gary and has proposed demolishing the historic municipal water tower that Chicago engineer John W. Alvord designed for the city, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports.
The distinctive white tower can be seen from miles, but it’s no longer used for its original purpose.
Indiana-American Water spokesman Joe Loughmiller said the 110-year-old steel storage tank “is beyond its useful life and can no longer be used.” Loughmiller said the structure has been maintained, but inspections have found “significant ... deficiencies” that could jeopardize safety if it’s not demolished.
School bus driver pleads guilty
VALPARAISO (AP) — A former northwestern Indiana school bus driver who authorities say allowed children as young as 11 drive a bus has pleaded guilty in an agreement with prosecutors.
Joandrea McAtee, of Portage, who was charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent, entered the agreement Monday, according to The (Northwest Indiana) Times. Sentencing is Oct. 28 and McAtee could petition to reduce the charge to a misdemeanor if she completes probation.
The Porter County Sheriff’s Office has said McAtee allowed three students – ages 11, 13 and 17 – to drive the bus for a short distance in a rural area near Valparaiso as she was dropping students off from school in September 2018. McAtee was fired by the Porter Township school district.
Judge wants reinstatement after fight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A southern Indiana judge wants to return to the bench after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from a fight outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant during which he and another judge were shot.
The News and Tribune reports Clark Circuit Judge Andrew Adams requested the reinstatement Tuesday. Two felony counts that led to his suspension were dismissed under a plea agreement in which Adams received a one-year suspended sentence Sept. 9.
When Adams was indicted June 28, the Indiana Supreme Court issued an order suspending Adams pending the results of the felony case. A message seeking comment on Adams’ request was left for a court spokeswoman.
Adams and fellow Clark County Judge Bradley Jacobs were shot May 1 while in Indianapolis for a conference. Jacobs has returned to the bench.
Guatemalan in fatal crash gets more time
INDIANAPOLIS — A Guatemalan man convicted of drunken driving in a crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver has been sentenced to an additional 42 months in prison for illegally re-entering the U.S. after being deported.
Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that 38-year-old Manuel Orrego-Zavala will serve the additional time after he completes a 16-year state sentence handed down last September for the February 2018 crash that killed Jackson and 54-year-old Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe of Avon.
Monroe had pulled onto a shoulder on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis when the 26-year-old Jackson became ill, and they were standing outside Monroe’s car when Orrego-Zavala’s truck crashed into them.
Minkler says Orrego-Zavala had been deported twice, once following his conviction on two drug felonies in California.
