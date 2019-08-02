Free drive-in movie at Ideal Beach
ELKHART — Elkhart Parks and Recreation will host a free drive-in movie at Ideal Beach on Saturday.
Gates will open one hour before the 8 p.m. showing of Sony Picture’s “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.” Concession stands will also be open for guests to purchase drinks, popcorn and candy. Just like a drive-in theater, guests can bring a blanket, a chair or watch from their vehicle.
The beach will be closed to swimmers during the movie and will reopen for normal hours at noon Sunday.
More information about this event and other activites offered by the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department is available at 574-295-7275 or www.elkhartindiana.org/parks.
Merry Lea opens for tours
GOSHEN — Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College will host a Prairies, Savannas, and Woodlands program from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Participants will hike and discover the changes Merry Lea’s landscape has undergone in the last several decades by walking through various ecosystems, identifying some of the plants they represent, and observing and learning together. This program is designed for adults, who should dress appropriately for the weather and bring a water bottle.
Space is limited and registration is required. Registration and more information is available at www.goshen.edu/merrylea. Cost is $10 per adult.
Shipshewana Antique Festival returns
SHIPSHEWANA — Shoppers may find something unique at this year’s Shipshewana Antique Festival, beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Farmstead Event Pavillion, 368 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana.
Shoppers will find unique vintage décor, jewelry, signs, primitives, furniture and pottery from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Following the festival, there will be a Gas and Steam Engine Show that includes sawmill demonstrations at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will also be threshing at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and plowing at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and a spark show beginning at 8 p.m.
Indiana city buys historic theater after failed renovations
ANDERSON (AP) — A central Indiana city is now the owner of a historic theater that several groups had tried to renovate and reopen over the years.
The city of Anderson’s warranty deed for the State Theatre was finalized Monday after the city purchased it for $127,500 from a California-based company.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. says the price was reasonable and the theater could be tied into redevelopment efforts in the city about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
He tells The Herald Bulletin the city hopes to find someone interested in leasing or buying the property, calling it “a unique building.”
The theater opened in 1930 and closed in 2008. It was damaged by a water leak in the 1990s that led to a lawsuit against the city.
Indiana gets $17M in latest round of U.S. airport grants
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The latest round of federal airport infrastructure grants to Indiana includes $4.74 million to Indianapolis International Airport for taxiway and apron rehabilitation and security enhancements.
The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday announced a total of $478 million in infrastructure grants nationwide, including more than $17 million for Indiana.
The Indiana grant awards include $1.12 million to Monroe County Airport in Bloomington for taxiway rehabilitation, $982,000 to Mettel Field in Connersville for runway rehabilitation, $945,000 to La Porte Municipal Airport for taxiway and apron rehabilitation, and $823,500 to Logansport/Cass County Airport for runway lighting.
Also, $600,000 to Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport in Fishers to install perimeter fencing, nearly $653,000 to Goshen Municipal Airport for taxiway rehabilitation, and $455,000 each to Columbus Municipal Airport to update its master plan and to Seymour’s Freeman Municipal Airport for taxiway rehabilitation.
