Band looking for members
ELKHART — New Horizons Band of Elkhart, whose members are all senior citizens, will start its 20th season at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the McNaughton Park Pavilion.
New members who play any concert band instrument are invited to join, organizers said.
“If you once played in your high school band, you can now play in our New Horizons Band,” president Karen Wesdorp said.
No Interurban Trolley service
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate in Elkhart or Goshen on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.
Regular service will resume on Tuesday. ADA Access riders should schedule transportation for Tuesday by Friday.
Transit information can be obtained by contacting the Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) at 574-674-8894 or www.interurbantrolley.com.
Boaters light up the night
ELKHART — Boaters along the upper St. Joseph River in Elkhart will be having a Light Up the Night event on Saturday.
All boaters are invited to decorate their boats with lights and meet at the Johnson Street Dam at 8 p.m. for a short social time. Chinese flying lanterns will be for sale for $5 each.
The parade will begin sailing upstream at 8:45 p.m. pausing at Martin’s Landing where the Chinese lanterns will be lighted and launched. Spectators are encouraged to gather at Martin’s Landing to watch the parade.
The boats will then continue upstream with the parade ending at Six Span Bridge.
The rain date for the event is Sunday. More information is available at www.sjrainc.com or on Facebook at Elkhart Music on the River.
